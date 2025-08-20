Shah Capital Management Invests $2.02 Million in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 418,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Xerox comprises about 0.4% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Xerox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xerox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xerox by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 259,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,814.50. This trade represents a 10.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,079 shares of company stock valued at $502,045. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.83.

Xerox Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:XRX opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.87%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

