New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU Holdings Cut by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 3.0% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the period.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

EDU opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $87.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

