GDS Wealth Management Buys 766 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Fastenal by 416.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,784 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 453,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

