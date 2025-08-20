New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $24.19 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 89.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,589 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 6.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

