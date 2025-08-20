GDS Wealth Management Sells 1,215 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 34,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.