Shah Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Shah Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Novavax comprises about 14.6% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 6.92% of Novavax worth $71,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2,272.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. The company had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

