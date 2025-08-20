Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Shares Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

