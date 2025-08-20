EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,168 AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. AtriCure accounts for approximately 0.4% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 1,184.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AtriCure by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in AtriCure by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $136.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,077.76. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $90,282.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,386.30. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $265,333. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

