Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.