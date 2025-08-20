iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Position Lessened by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 792.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,004,000 after acquiring an additional 357,232 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87,072.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 202,009 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,238,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,941 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,391,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
DVY opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.55.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
