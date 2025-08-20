Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 409,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 312,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $30.8550 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

