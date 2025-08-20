EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Corporation $MASI

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Masimo makes up 0.4% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $216,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 200.0% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Masimo Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ MASI opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.48. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

