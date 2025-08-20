Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.3%

Newell Brands stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWL

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,755.77. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.