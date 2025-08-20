Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $250.6930 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.40. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $552,814.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,949,064.08. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,349,549 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

