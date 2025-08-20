Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.65.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $571.78 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $546.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

