Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 362 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,524 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,204 shares of company stock valued at $45,152,392. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.8%

McKesson stock opened at $676.8290 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.16. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.