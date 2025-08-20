Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $795,324.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $552,814.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,949,064.08. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,349,549 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $250.6930 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.37 and its 200-day moving average is $266.40. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.53.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

