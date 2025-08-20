JT Stratford LLC Sells 6,616 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 705,648 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 615,693 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in BWX Technologies by 84.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 358,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BWX Technologies by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after purchasing an additional 323,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:BWXT opened at $165.7310 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Wall Street Zen downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.