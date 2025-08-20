JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,319 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,272 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

