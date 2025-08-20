Financial Review: 111 (NASDAQ:YI) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -37.80% 6.78% 3.73% 111 -0.48% N/A -2.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of 111 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Enovis has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enovis and 111, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 6 0 3.00 111 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enovis currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.90%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than 111.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovis and 111″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $2.11 billion 0.82 -$825.49 million ($14.25) -2.13 111 $1.97 billion 0.03 -$1.42 million ($0.64) -10.94

111 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enovis beats 111 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

