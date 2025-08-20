Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $215,000 Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $105.4440 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.11%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

