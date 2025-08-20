BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

