Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 39,315 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,274,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $146,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,654,245,000 after purchasing an additional 870,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,137,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $138.8340 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock worth $413,158,033 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

