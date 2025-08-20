Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $434,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after purchasing an additional 986,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after buying an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after buying an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,471,000 after buying an additional 328,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,347,000 after buying an additional 33,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.4%

XEL stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

