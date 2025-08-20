Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 8,350 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 77.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

