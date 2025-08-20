Brooklyn Investment Group Has $254,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 776,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 688,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 and sold 35,915 shares valued at $3,545,300. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.0060 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

