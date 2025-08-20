M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “INS – MULTI LINE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 8.37% 15.76% 1.80% M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Competitors 10.76% 10.14% 2.85%

Dividends

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – MULTI LINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 36.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.2% of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft’s rivals have a beta of -6.50, indicating that their average stock price is 750% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft $65.83 billion $6.15 billion 5.97 M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Competitors $20.19 billion $1.58 billion 73.41

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 0 5 0 1 2.33 M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Competitors 328 2115 2910 114 2.51

As a group, “INS – MULTI LINE” companies have a potential upside of 14.94%. Given M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft rivals beat M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

