GM Advisory Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 179.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 191,531 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 764,322 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,981,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,310.72. This represents a 50.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi purchased 384,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,493,056.88. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 768,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,439.36. This trade represents a 100.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 845,284 shares of company stock worth $5,533,600. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $9.7150 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

