Aspire Growth Partners LLC Invests $253,000 in Cigna Group $CI

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 755 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 16,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $302.1950 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

