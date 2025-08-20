Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 443.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $54.7420 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

