Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Stake Increased by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,970 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.1060 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.