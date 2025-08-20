Aspire Growth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Aspire Growth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.0260 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.1190. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

