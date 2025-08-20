Aspire Growth Partners LLC Buys 9,748 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.