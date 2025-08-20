Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.60.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $367.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day moving average is $347.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

