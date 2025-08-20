Aspire Growth Partners LLC Buys 63,056 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 134.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,056 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 464.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

