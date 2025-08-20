Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 572.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 299,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 255,093 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 194,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

