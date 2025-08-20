Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.