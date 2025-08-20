Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- This Railroad Stock Is Chugging Along to a New All-Time High
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Case for Buying NVIDIA Stock Ahead of the Robotics Surge
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.