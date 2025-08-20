Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

