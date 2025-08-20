Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Holdings Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 369.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,129 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

CGGR stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

