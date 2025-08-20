Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Jabil worth $24,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Jabil by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $205.8750 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $832,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,425. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,100. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,847 shares of company stock worth $66,534,847 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

