Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

