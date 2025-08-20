Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT is Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.4% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $688.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $710.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $672.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.