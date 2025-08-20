Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 40,884 Entergy Corporation $ETR

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entergy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ETR opened at $88.7410 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

