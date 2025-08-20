Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $31,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,358,000 after acquiring an additional 281,383 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,145,000 after acquiring an additional 706,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,576,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,496,000 after acquiring an additional 382,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $71.5750 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

