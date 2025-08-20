Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $383,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,864,000. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,957,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2%

MDY stock opened at $582.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $573.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.15.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.