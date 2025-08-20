Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Corpay were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corpay by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corpay by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 5.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,163,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,371,000 after buying an additional 118,542 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,890,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $320.0690 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.02 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.15.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

