34,872 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,260,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 309,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,245,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $102.3110 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.