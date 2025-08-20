Maven Securities LTD Acquires 47,228 Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,228 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 810,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 299,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,276 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $4.0590 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. D. Boral Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Tetra Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

