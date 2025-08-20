Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Stake in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:WSO opened at $425.5860 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.01 and a 52 week high of $571.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Profile

Free Report

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

