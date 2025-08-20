Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 12,593 Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,762,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,865.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after buying an additional 87,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after buying an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.2%

LAD opened at $308.1950 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.95 and a 200 day moving average of $317.96. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.32 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

