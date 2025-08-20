Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Grows Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,558 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia accounts for 2.2% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.11% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $55,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

GGAL stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGAL. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

